The New York Mets made the biggest signing of the MLB free agency period with Juan Soto. But their other signings could be the ones that get them back to the NLCS. They were looking to add a future Hall of Famer to their bullpen but decided against it, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Kenley Jansen almost signed with the Mets but they went elsewhere to preserve Edwin Diaz's role.

“The Mets talked with free-agent reliever Kenley Jansen’s camp, according to sources briefed on the conversations. But Jansen’s goal of 500 saves plus his likely price tag muddied the match, people familiar with the matter said. Jansen, 37, needs 53 saves for 500, and with the Mets would set up for Edwin Díaz rather than pitch the ninth inning,” Rosenthal reported.

But the Mets are bringing in Ryne Stanek to stabilize their bullpen. Rosenthal also says cost may have played a role in these moves. “Jansen may end up making approximately double Stanek’s $4.5 million salary. FanGraphs estimates the Mets’ luxury tax payroll to be $298 million, just $3 million below the highest luxury tax threshold. Jansen alone would have put them over — as would free-agent first baseman Pete Alonso, if he returns to the club.”

The Mets may not be done this offseason but Jansen is not the right fit.

If not the Mets, what is the best fit for Kenley Jansen?

The Mets and Kenley Jansen are not the right match because of his desire to close games. That does eliminate a lot of teams who have secured closers this offseason or have closers from last year. One team looking to improve in the National League is the San Diego Padres. They have not replaced Tanner Scott, who left for the rival Dodgers.

Jansen is 37 years old, so he likely will not sign a multi-year deal. He could end up on a team out of World Series contention, like the Miami Marlins, who would trade him at the trade deadline. The Milwaukee Brewers are also looking for a closer after trading Devin Williams but they always stay around the playoff line.

After over a decade with the Dodgers, Jansen has bounced around the league as an elite closer. He will need two solid seasons to crack 500 saves and should go to a contender to do it. The Red Sox brought in Aroldis Chapman this offseason but that does not mean they don't need Jansen.