With their season on the line, the New York Mets made another bold addition to their pitching staff.

New York announced that it would be calling up rookie reliever Dylan Ross for its final two games of the season against the Miami Marlins. They designated Kevin Herget for assignment to make room for the 25-year-old right-handed pitcher.

The Mets enter Saturday tied for the final National League Wild Card spot with the Cincinnati Reds, and they will need to win at least one of the two games and get some help because Cincinnati holds the tiebreaker over them.

Ross will help a Mets bullpen that has sorely needed it. The 13th-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft had three saves and a 1.69 ERA in 28 outings for Triple-A Syracuse this season. He has yet to make his major-league debut.

The 34-year-old Herget has a 3.00 ERA in 12 innings spread across six games at the major-league level for the Mets this season.

New York has allowed five or more runs in six of its last seven games with its bullpen giving up a lot of the damage. That will need to change if the Mets want to sneak into the playoffs with a win or two to close the season out.

This is not the first time the Mets called on a rookie to save their season this year. The Mets called up Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat all within the past couple of months to help bolster a starting rotation that has been in complete disarray.

McLean has been the headliner of the three, finishing his rookie regular-season campaign with a 5-1 record and a 2.06 ERA.