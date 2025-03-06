The New York Mets made the decision not to re-sign infielder Jose Iglesias, who was brought in by the San Diego Padres on a Minor League deal after the beginning of spring training.

The Mets' decision not to bring Iglesias back was a strategic one, as Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic explained in an appearance on Fair Territory.

“The reason the Mets did not sign Iglesias was they do not want to clog up their roster with players who can not be sent back and forth to the minor leagues,” Rosenthal said. “And, perhaps more important, they want to look at some of their younger players. Luisangel Acuña, Brett Baty is another one, these guys are in the mix and that's why Iglesias didn't quite fit for them.”

It has been a busy offseason for the Mets, who brought in Juan Soto from their cross-town rival New York Yankees. They could be an explosive team in 2025 if they can manage to stay healthy. Making the addition of a player like Soto will increase the expectations for any team.

The Mets are looking to build on their campaign from a year ago that ended in a run to the NLCS. They open the regular season against the Houston Astros on the road on March 27.

Kodai Senga impresses at Mets spring training

In addition to bringing in the highest profile free agent of the offseason in Juan Soto, the New York Mets are excited for right-handed starter Kodai Senga to return to the mound.

Senga tossed two innings in the Mets' spring training contest against the Marlins on Monday. He threw two innings and struck out two batters and allowed two hits.

“Just very pleased that I’m able to get out of it healthy,” Senga said through interpreter Hiro Fujiwara via the New York Post. “There were a lot of things that I wanted to try out that I was able to. Just great to be out there.”

Senga's signature pitch is his “ghost forkball,” but he has added a sinker to his arsenal. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza believes it will be effective this season.

“It’s a dangerous pitch,” Mendoza said. “He can manipulate the baseball in a lot of different ways.”

Senga's 2023 campaign was one to remember. Through 29 starts and 166.1 innings on the mound, he finished 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA, 202 strikeouts to 77 walks. He only made one start last season.