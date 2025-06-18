With the New York Yankees currently on a five-game losing streak, it's obvious that some things need to change for them to get out of a slump. After their recent loss to the Los Angeles Angels, there was a report that Aaron Judge called for a players-only meeting, according to Randy Miller of NJ.com.

“Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Paul Goldschmidt, and Cody Bellinger, the Yankees' big boppers with an MVP season (or two) on their major-league resumes, sat together and talked it out after a horrific team hitting slump sunk to a franchise low in the eight-season Aaron Boone managerial reign. Young guns Jasson Dominguez, Austin Wells, and Ben Rice were in the Yankee Stadium back room, too, listening to frustrated veteran teammates throw in their two cents,” Miller wrote.

Though there were reports of this meeting happening, a day later, Aaron Boone noted that it never happened, according to Chris Kirschner wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Aaron Boone said there was not a players-only meeting after the game last night, despite a report. Multiple players also said one did not take place,” Kirschner wrote.

It's uncertain at this point what happened after their last game, but hopefully, they're able to get out of this current slump that they're in. Even though the Yankees may have lost a few games in a row, they're still 42-30 and in first place in the AL East. This team is talented enough to get out of the funk that they're in, and it wouldn't be a surprise if this is something that leads to a big run for them.

Hitting has been the cause of concern for the Yankees during this losing streak, as Judge has only recorded two hits in 19 at-bats. He's only had one home run during this five-game losing streak as well, and the hope is that he can find some type of rhythm, along with the other players on the team.