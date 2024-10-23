The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers will go head-to-head in the 2024 World Series. The '24 Fall Classic projects to be competitive while receiving no shortage of attention as two of MLB's most popular teams play against one another. Many storylines will revolve around Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, but Yankees ace Gerrit Cole's performance will be crucial for New York in the series.

Cole, 34, won the American League Cy Young Award in 2023. He was limited to only 17 starts in 2024 due to injury concerns, though. Still, the Yankees star managed to record a respectable 3.41 ERA across 95 innings of work. Cole added 99 strikeouts during that span.

Cole is arguably the best pitcher in the sport. Sure, his numbers were not jaw-dropping in 2024 but pitching well after dealing with an injury to begin the season is never an easy task. Cole also tends to pitch well in big games, and the World Series will obviously offer plenty of important contests.

So what should fans expect from Cole in the World Series? Let's take a look at two bold predictions for Gerrit Cole ahead of the Yankees-Dodgers Fall Classic.

Gerrit Cole shuts Dodgers down in Game 1

Starting a World Series strong is pivotal, and that is what we are expecting from Cole in Game 1. The Dodgers feature a powerful offensive attack with Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts leading the way. It was also recently revealed that Freddie Freeman is expected to play in Game 1 despite previously dealing with an injury.

Cole will have had plenty of rest once the Fall Classic begins on Friday, however. He has an opportunity to be at his best, and that is an intimidating thought for the Dodgers.

The series will begin in Los Angeles. Finding success at Dodger Stadium often proves to be an immense challenge for opposing pitchers. But Cole is going to be ready for the big moment.

In his career, Cole has made two World Series starts. He made those outings in 2019 with the Houston Astros. Cole surrendered six total earned runs across 14 innings (3.86 ERA). It goes without saying, but Cole is in a completely different position as he is now the ace of the Yankees. His experience will help him prepare for the Fall Classic, though.

Cole makes 3 World Series appearances for Yankees

The 2024 World Series may go seven games. The Yankees and Dodgers both feature plenty of talent. It would be surprising if either ball club cruised to a World Series victory this year.

As a result, the Yankees may need Cole to pitch three times. That does not necessarily mean he will make three starts, though.

Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil will likely follow Cole in the rotation. If the Dodgers take a 3-0, or even 2-1, series lead then perhaps Aaron Boone will call on Cole to pitch on short rest. Otherwise, though, the Yankees will probably utilize a four-man starting rotation.

With that being said, Cole could be a candidate to pitch in relief in a potential Game 6 or 7. If a game goes into extra innings and the Yankees' bullpen needs help, Cole could be an option.

We believe the World Series is going to last seven games, so the bold prediction here is that Gerrit Cole will end up making three appearances in the Fall Classic.