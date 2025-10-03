The New York Yankees are moving on to the Divisional Round!. After a 4-0 rout of the Boston Red Sox, the Pinstripes are on their way to the next round of the 2025 MLB playoffs. The win featured some big moments from their star hitters… and an almost-lowlight from power hitter Giancarlo Stanton.

In the second inning of the game, Stanton hit an absolute rocket that was almost certainly going out of the field. The Yankees hitter was pumped, “pimping” the home run and celebrating it. The only problem? It wasn't a home run. Stanton quickly realized that the ball was going to land in fair territory.

Giancarlo Stanton thought he hit a home run pic.twitter.com/eZPa25eQBz — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Stanton was able to turn the big hit into a double. However, fans were not too happy with Stanton's hustle. The Yankees hitter was quick to accept the criticism, calling his celebration a “boneheaded” move.

Article Continues Below

“Thank goodness for that bonehead play that the team was resilient enough and Cam was resilient enough to go out and it didn't mess up the chemistry or the moment,” Stanton said, per The Yankee Report. “Kids at home, don't do that. Future opponents, please do that.”

Stanton's double almost spelled disaster for the Yankees. After his failed celebration, the next three hitters (Ben Rice, Amed Rosario, and Jazz Chisolm Jr) went down, stranding the designated hitter in scoring position. Thankfully for the Yankees, they were able to stabilize after that mistake and drove in four runs.

It also helps that their starting pitcher refused to open the door for the Red Sox to upset the Yankees. Rookie Cam Schlittler was electric in his first playoff start, striking out 12 batters and allowing no runs in eight hard-fought innings to get the win. With the rock-solid Schlittler on the mound, New York had the confidence to get on the plate and score four runs on eight hits to get the win.