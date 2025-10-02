The New York Yankees have a pivotal Game 3 ahead of them against the Boston Red Sox here in just under 20 minutes. The Yankees won Game 2 to keep their season alive as the Red Sox took the opener.

Ahead of the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made a bold statement about Giancarlo Stanton and his at-bats. Boone also pinpointed a key reason why the Yankees won Game 2.

“He looks like G. He just missed a couple. I think he has gotten four or five, like, “Ooh.” I don't feel like he is off much at all. … I expect him to have an impactful at-bat tonight.”

Stanton is in the 4-spot once again behind Cody Bellinger. Trent Grisham leads off with Aaron Judge behind him. The hope is that Stanton can connect with a hit. He is 0-8 in two games, while six of his teammates have multiple hits, led by Judge's four.

The Yankees are going with Cam Schlitter on the mound. He has been very good this season with a 2.96 ERA in 14 starts. His last two starts of the season came against the Baltimore Orioles, where he pitched a combined 12.1 innings, allowed five hits, and just one earned run. He struck out 15 batters and established himself as a legit option to start a crucial playoff game. The Yankees must have a strong pitching performance as they face a pitcher who is in unfamiliar territory.

The Red Sox are sending out Connelly Early, who is just 23 years old. Early will have to take on a dangerous Yankees lineup that is capable of putting up runs in a hurry.