The New York Yankees may be starting to change their philosophy, at least gradually. Longtime general manager Brian Cashman resisted the temptation to go all in on Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suarez and instead filled the team's third baseman needs by swinging a trade with the Colorado Rockies for Ryan McMahon. The 2024 All-Star is the type of one-dimensional hitter that has afflicted the Yanks in the past, but he also brings plus-defense at the hot corner. Cashman may still be looking for infielders, though.

Following the McMahon deal, SNY reporter Andy Martino listed a few MLB trade deadline candidates who make sense for New York.

“Got three names for you: Amed Rosario, Willi Castro, Isiah Kiner-Falefa,” he said. “These would be three right-handed hitters that would complement the acquisition that the Yankees have made of Ryan McMahon, the lefty-hitting third baseman from Colorado.

“But all year, the Yankees have been a little bit short on right-handed hitting, on the bench and also on the infield, so to add one of those names I mentioned is, I don't want to say a platoon with McMahon, but somebody who can serve that function at times and come off the bench {as a} way to complete that Yankee offense in advance of the trade deadline.”

Who would fit Yankees best?

Each of those players should have something to offer. Kiner-Falefa already has experience playing in The Bronx, posting a .253 batting average and .643 OPS in 255 games with New York. He has a Gold Glove to his name and carried himself competently at various spots on the field for manager Aaron Boone. If Anthony Volpe continues to struggle at shortstop, perhaps the organization could arrange a reunion and call upon Isiah Kiner-Falefa to fill in when necessary.

The troubled Pittsburgh Pirates have no reason to keep an expiring contract beyond the July 31 trade deadline, making the 30-year-old one of the more attainable infielders on the market. Brian Cashman may want someone who packs a little more pop, however.

Willi Castro is only one year removed from earning an invitation to the All-Star Game. He is slashing a serviceable .257/.346/.429/.774 with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs for the Minnesota Twins this season. He could provide worthwhile production in a platoon role and even slide into the outfield if injuries occur.

Amed Rosario rounds out the trio of versatile ballplayers. He is the most experienced of the group, logging almost 1,000 games during his nine-year big-league career. He has a solid .270 batting average with the Washington Nationals and has hit five dingers in 46 games. The Dominican Republic native spent his first four seasons with the New York Mets, so he may not need much time to re-acclimate himself to the Big Apple should a trade come to pass.

The Yankees (56-46) will likely ponder these three routes and others as the clock continues to tick.