The New York Yankees are currently preparing for their ALDS matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays. Outfielder Cody Bellinger reportedly jammed his heel while running the bases during the Yankees' 4-0 series-clinching win over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. Manager Aaron Boone shut down concern over the injury, however, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

“He should be good to go,” Boone said Friday.

Bellinger went 3-12 (.250 batting average) with a double and two runs scored in the Yankees' AL Wild Card series win over the Red Sox. The 30-year-old had a respectable first regular season in New York with the Yankees, slashing .272/.334/.480 to go along with an .813 OPS, 29 home runs, 25 doubles, 98 RBI and 13 stolen bases.

The Yankees are a better team with Bellinger on the field. He features the ability to hit in clutch moments while producing a quality amount of power. Additionally, Bellinger can play any position in the outfield and is also capable of playing first base if necessary.

The good news is that his injury is seemingly not serious given Boone's comments. Still, it will be something worth closely monitoring. The Yankees will need to balance going all in on winning while also monitoring the injury concern.

Game 1's first pitch for the Yankees-Blue Jays series is scheduled for 4:08 PM EST at Rogers Centre in Toronto. The Blue Jays enjoyed a strong regular season en route to winning the American League East. This Yankees ball club has momentum at the moment following their series win over the Red Sox, however.