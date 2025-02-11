The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees decisively in a five-game World Series last October, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone doesn't like how the Dodgers handled their win.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday as the Yankees begin Spring Training for the 2025 season, Boone looked back at the Dodgers' trash talking and admitted he took it personally.

“Probably a little bit. I don't like hearing that, but the reality is we didn't play our best in the series and they won,” he said, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. “They have that right to say whatever. Hopefully we're in that position next year and handle things with a little more class.”

While Boone was understandably bothered by the Dodgers' players comments, there's truth in them. Miguel Rojas criticized the Yankees' lack of fundamentals, which were on display throughout the 2024 season — not just in the World Series.

“Their weakness was the way that they make outs on the bases, the way that they didn’t take care of the baseball… lazy defense,” he said in November.

Pitcher Joe Kelly called the World Series a “mismatch from the get-go,” which, while subjective, certainly appeared to be the case on the field.

“If we had a playoff re-ranking, they might be ranked the eighth or ninth-best playoff team,” he said in a November podcast appearance. “You’re putting the Padres ahead of them, you’re putting the Phillies ahead of them, you’re putting the Mets ahead of them, you’re putting the Braves ahead of them.”

Former Yankees infielder Jon Berti also criticized Dodgers' trash talk

Boone isn't the first member of the 2024 Yankees to call out the Dodgers. Former Yankees infielder Jon Berti, now of the Chicago Cubs, had some harsh words for the World Champions in an appearance on Foul Territory earlier this month.

“I don't know if I've ever heard a World Series-winning team talk as badly as they did about the World Series-losing team,” he said. “It felt like we were being disrespected to the point of we didn't even belong in the World Series.”

He then defended the Yankees' World Series resume, which included 94 regular season wins and an ALCS victory over the second-best team in the American League.

“We won a lot of games last year,” he said. “We won our division, we went and took care of Kansas City and took care of Cleveland. So we deserved to be there, unfortunately we didn't perform at our best.”