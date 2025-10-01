It was not an auspicious start to the playoffs for the New York Yankees. They ultimately lost the first game of the AL Wild Card Series to the Boston Red Sox 3-1 after leading 1-0 until the 7th inning.

Afterward, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said without provocation that he anticipates his team coming out on top in Game 2 on Wednesday, per SNY Yankees.

“We're gonna show up tomorrow, and I expect us to do pretty well,” he said.

Aaron Boone was asked about the teams winning Game 1 of the Wild Card Series going on to win the series in the current format "We're gonna show up tomorrow and I expect us to do pretty well" pic.twitter.com/4pjv7TDIoa — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Even facing the daunting prospect of being eliminated, Boone remains confident that his team can rise to the occasion.

“We've been playing with a lot on the line seemingly every single day,” Boone said. “We'll be ready to go, and I expect us to come out and get one tomorrow.”

Aaron Boone was asked about the Yankees facing an elimination game in Game 2 of the Wild Card: "We've been playing with a lot on the line seemingly every single day. We'll be ready to go and I expect us to come out and get one tomorrow" pic.twitter.com/yUrFo3S8VV — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 1, 2025

Article Continues Below

A major reason for the Yankees' demise in Game 1 came in the seventh inning. That was when reliever Luke Weaver wasn't able to seal the deal with a 1-0 lead. Ultimately, he gave up a two-run single to Red Sox OF Masataka Yoshida to give Boston a 2-1 lead.

Before that, the Yankees were getting a dominating performance by starter Max Fried. He threw for 6.1 innings and finished with six strikeouts while giving up no earned runs. Additionally, SS Anthony Volpe hit a solo shot to put the Yankees on the board first in the second inning.

Can the Yankees rebound from Game 1?

The Yankees are in a dire position to turn things around. It is one more game that can either make or break them. The biggest thing they really need is for their bullpen to do its job against a solid Boston offense.

Also, their offense, pardon the pun, has to step up to the plate. Against Garrett Crochet, they only manage to get four hits and score one run. In the process, Crochet finished the game with 11 strikeouts.

Also, the Yankees should find a way to force Game 2 starter Brayan Bello into a high pitch count. Therefore, forcing the bullpen to come in. Plus, they need to be consistent at the plate. If they can do those things, then the series will be up for grabs.