The New York Yankees were up 3-0 on the Tampa Bay Rays, and manager Aaron Boone was not a fan of a certain call, which led him to be ejected. Boone was ejected in the eighth inning of the game after Aaron Judge was called out on strikes.

The frustration actually started before then, when Judge looked to have hit a home run down the left field line, but it was called a foul by third-base umpire Scott Barry. The Yankees ended up challenging the call, but after a replay, the call on the field stood. After that, Judge was called out while looking at strike three on the next pitch.

Of course, Judge did not agree with the call, and that's when Boone came out to defend his star player.

Aaron Boone has been ejected from the game pic.twitter.com/0vfuAWhLZ6 — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) April 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Luckily, the Yankees were leading at the time, as Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger had solo home runs, and starting pitcher Max Fried pitched 7.2 shutout innings. Fried allowed only two hits and struck out two after taking a no-hitter going into the sixth inning.

After their win earlier in the season against the Detroit Lions, Boone had some positive words for Fried, where he tossed seven shutout innings, allowing five hits with no walks and 11 strikeouts in his third start of the season.

“What I like is he loves the competition,” Boone said per the Daily News. Like he relishes that opportunity. When you’re really good, like he is, there’s a reason for that, but he likes being in the fire out there. He likes competing. He’s got so many different ways to beat you, and it’s just a big-time performance there.”

Judge is looking to get back on track, as he hasn't hit a home run since their win against the Kansas City Royals on April 16. If they had gotten the call right where he launched the ball into left field, he would've broken his slight drought.