The Bronx was not happy after the New York Yankees fell to the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS. But as the 2026 season inches closer, Cody Bellinger voiced his goal of winning the World Series in a Yankee uniform and having a parade to celebrate with Yankees' fans.

"I want to win it all. I want to win it in a Yankee uniform. I want a parade in New York City." Cody Bellinger talks about what he wants to accomplish in a Yankee uniform: pic.twitter.com/hibbznv7d3 — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) February 16, 2026

Bellinger certainly will have Yankees' fans fired up, as the outfielder returns for another season in pinstripes. Notably, he circled that as one of the biggest, if not the biggest, goals to cross off his list while playing for the Yanks.

Bellinger signed a contract extension with the Yankees in the offseason, keeping him in the Bronx for five more seasons. Even with the Blue Jays being in the World Series last season, the Yanks are among the favorites to make it back to the Fall Classic for the second time in three seasons. Yankees fans certainly applauded the Bellinger extension and are happy he will be back.

Bellinger was one of the better players in New York, batting .272 with 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and 89 runs. Additionally, he had a slugging percentage of .480 and an on-base percentage of .334. While Bellinger only hit .214 in seven playoff games, it did not negate the value he brought to the team.

The Yankees have won 27 World Series championships. However, they have not won the title since they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2009 World Series. Recently, they fell to the Dodgers in the 2024 World Series, losing four games to one, while watching the champions celebrate on their own field. Bellinger hopes to change the narrative and help the Yankees win their first title in 17 years.