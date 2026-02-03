The New York Yankees began the offseason with unresolved issues, a reality that manager Aaron Boone confronted more openly than ever on Monday afternoon. For the first time publicly, Boone admitted that the way the 2025 season ended weighed on him more than any previous postseason eliminations.

Boone has guided the Yankees through nearly a decade of consistent contention, but the way the 2025 season ended felt different to the manager. Unlike other seasons shaped by injuries or late-season attrition, the roster entered October healthy, reinforced, and confident. Such optimism made the outcome harder to process and slower to fade once the season ended for the manager.

The Yankees' ALDS loss to their divisional rival Toronto Blue Jays exacerbated the frustration. After the trade deadline, Boone said the roster felt complete, with specific moves made to push the team deeper into October. Internally, the expectation was not simply to contend but to make a legitimate postseason run. Instead, the season ended abruptly, forcing an uncomfortable reassessment.

WFAN Sports Radio later shared Boone’s comments on X (formerly known as Twitter) following his appearance on The Carton Show, where he explained why the elimination stood apart from previous postseason disappointments.

“The end of last season was arguably the hardest one I’ve had because I felt so strongly about our group. We were healthy, and I felt like the moves we made at the deadline kind of finished off our team.”

The 2025 season's end felt off to the manager. Unlike past teams with clear limitations, the 2025 roster was healthy and faced the loss without excuses.

He also pointed to the psychological weight of falling to a familiar opponent, one that controlled the matchup throughout the season.

“You get beat and you go home, and it’s to a division rival that kind of beat you up throughout the year. That’s what makes it difficult. But I think there’s a hunger now because we didn’t finish the job.”

This hunger now shapes how New York approaches 2026. The 52-year-old manager framed continuity not as complacency, but as unfinished business, with expectations shifting squarely toward execution.