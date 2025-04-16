New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez came through in the clutch on Tuesday, hitting a go-ahead three-run double in the bottom of the 6th inning during the team's 4-2 win over the Kansas City Royals. However, he was pulled from the game for Trent Grisham in the next half-inning.

This has been a common practice for Yankees manager Aaron Boone so far this season, but on Tuesday, Dominguez lost his contacts, and that was cited as the reason for him being pulled from the game after his double. Ultimately, Grisham made a great play in the next half-inning, so it worked out. Before the game, Boone explained how this common maneuver is easing Dominguez into the major leagues and helping his development.

“I have no issue with him being out there now,” Aaron Boone said, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “It's just on the days I've got Trent Grisham sitting over there with Belli, I'm going to take advantage of our roster and try to bring [Dominguez] along in the best way possible.”

Defense was a concern for Dominguez heading into 2025, as he struggled down the stretch in 2024 when he was called up to MLB. It is a young season, but Dominguez has performed well in left field, posting 3 defensive runs saved to this point, according to FanGraphs.

Dominguez has also performed well offensively, batting .275 with a .362 on-base percentage, good for a 134 wRC+ on the young season. The concern has been his at-bats from the right side of the plate against left-handed pitching, but he came through in a big spot as a righty against lefty reliever Angel Zerpa.

It is still early on in the season, but the early returns have been good for Dominguez. He has contributed to a solid 10-7 start to the season for the Yankees. Despite being removed for defense, the Yankees have a plan for Dominguez, and everyone seems to be on the same page.