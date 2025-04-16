The New York Yankees are hosting the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. All MLB teams are celebrating Jackie Robinson Day on Tuesday, honoring the 78th anniversary of his debut. Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. went beyond just wearing number 42 when he stepped up to bat for the first time.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had his pants rolled up to his knees with his socks over top—just like Jackie Robinson used to wear them when he played for the Brooklyn Dodgers from 1947–56 pic.twitter.com/5kEkxiGNsK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 16, 2025

As Sports Illustrated observes, Chisholm rolled up his pants in the same style that Robinson did in his playing days. Chisholm hit a foul pop in the at-bat, but it was still a great hat tip from the Yankees second baseman. He told New York Daily News reporter Gary Phillips that Robinson meant a lot to his entire family.

“That was my grandma’s favorite player,” Chisholm said. “So for me to be able to wear 42, to feel like Jackie—I normally always go high socks on Jackie Robinson Day, all that—so I can’t wait.”

Yankees captain Aaron Judge spoke before the game about what Jackie Robinson means to him.

“I wouldn't be standing here today without all the sacrifices that Jackie made, and a lot of people before me,” Judge told MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. “It's a humbling reminder, looking back on his story and what he went through just to play this game.”

The Yankees and Royals played the only game in New York on Jackie Robinson Day. Robinson made his debut a mere 15 miles away from Yankee Stadium on this day. They, along with all of MLB, are keeping his memory and his story alive by wearing 42 every April 15.

Robinson hit second in the Brooklyn Dodgers' lineup on Opening Day, April 15, 1947. He played first base, went 0-for-3 with a run, and changed American history in a 5-3 win over the Boston Braves. Brooklyn lost the World Series last year to the Yankees.