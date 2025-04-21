The New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 in one of the weirdest games you'll see this year. Through seven innings, Fried had a no-hitter going despite three errors from his defense. But before he threw a pitch in the eighth inning, he lost the no-hitter. A sixth-inning Paul Goldschmidt error was changed to a hit, taking away the chance. Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke about Fried's no-hitter bid after the game, per ESPN.

“I thought the first hit was the first hit in the eighth there,” Boone said about the leadoff single in the eighth. “I saw afterward that they had changed it. Look, we're not going to beat him to the bag, so I get it, but it makes it a little bit dicey when it's within the game — or obviously with a no-hitter going on, but the reality is it was a hit.”

Boone continued, telling the media he was surprised it was an error originally. “I scratch my head at the official scorers nightly,” he said. “They throw an error up on the board at Yankee Stadium, and then we go to these other places and they can fire up a hit with the best of them. It's a different game in every other park.”

Boone had already been ejected from the game when the controversial call came down from the press box. He thought Aaron Judge hit a home run in the top of the eighth. It was called a foul ball and confirmed through replay review despite video evidence that made it look fair.

The Yankees took three of four from the Rays in their own spring training facility. A bizarre series ended with a wild game, but a win is a win. The Bombers head to Cleveland for three against the Guardians.