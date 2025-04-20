New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit a ball that was seemingly fair and way out of George M. Steinbrenner Field for a home run in the eighth inning of the team's 4-0 win against the Tampa Bay Rays, but it was called foul on the field and upheld in video review. Yankees manager Aaron Boone did not hold back when speaking on the call after the game.

“It was a fair ball,” Aaron Boone said, via Greg Joyce. “The audacity of the call standing is remarkable. It's a home run.”

Judge was eventually called out on strikes on the next pitch. Boone was ejected after the strikeout, seemingly arguing about the foul ball, rather than the called strike. It would have made the score 4-0 Yankees at the time, but it held at 3-0.

Umpires called this a foul ball off the bat of Aaron Judge pic.twitter.com/BvFypKerMs — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Max Fried also took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, until the official scoring of an error in the sixth inning to a hit.

Still, the Yankees were able to get the win. Austin Wells hit a home run in the ninth inning to extend the lead to 4-0, and Fernando Cruz came in to get a four-out save. It was a good rebound win for the Yankees, who lost a rough one by the score of 10-8 in 10 innings on Saturday after taking an 8-4 lead into the ninth inning.

In the end, while Judge did not get the home run and Fried did not complete the no-hit bid, the Yankees won three out of four games against the Rays and improved to 14-8 on the year. In the early going, they are atop the American League East and two games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays. The Bombers will now head to Cleveland to take on the Guardians in a three-game set starting on Monday.

The series against the Guardians will end a stretch of 13 games without an off day for the Yankees. They hope to grab another series win before hosting the Toronto Blue Jays in a series that starts on Friday back home at Yankee Stadium.