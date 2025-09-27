In an 8-4 win to open the New York Yankees' final series of the 2025 MLB season, Aaron Judge went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs, a run scored, and a walk. With two games left in the regular season, the Yankees are not just gearing up for another postseason run—they’re witnessing history. The superstar outfielder is on track to become the tallest player in MLB history to win a batting title. Heading into Saturday’s Game 2 against the Baltimore Orioles, Judge leads the American League with a .330 average, 17 points ahead of Athletics rookie Jacob Wilson.

Few accomplishments in baseball are as rare as what the Yankees superstar is about to achieve. At 6-foot-7, the 2024 AL MVP is on the verge of becoming the tallest player in MLB history to win a batting title—a distinction highlighted in a recent article by The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty. Judge’s pursuit doesn’t just break records—it challenges long-standing beliefs about what tall hitters can realistically accomplish at the plate.

He went on to underscore the physical challenges associated with Judge’s size and included insight from Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who praised the veteran's advanced approach and technical refinement at the plate.

“The most impressive thing is to be as refined and as accomplished a hitter as he is at that size. The reality is that, over time, you haven’t seen that many really tall people be great hitters.”

The Yankees have benefited from Judge’s elite performance throughout 2025. In addition to leading in average, Judge also tops the majors in OBP (.458), SLG (.687), and OPS (1.145), with 52 home runs and 111 RBIs. His recent surge—batting .419 over the last 15 days—has sealed his status as the MLB batting average leader.

As the club’s playoff momentum builds, Judge’s discipline at the plate, meticulous scouting habits, and balanced approach have become a cornerstone of the team’s identity. With New York tied for first in the AL East, his leadership—both on and off the field—could be the difference in October.

Judge’s rise to become the tallest batting champion ever doesn’t just redefine expectations—it redefines greatness.