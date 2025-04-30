The New York Yankees made history in their 15-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, as they became the first team in major league history to open a game with three home runs in a row more than once in a season when Trent Grisham, Aaron Judge and Ben Rice homered off Kyle Gibson in the first inning.

“Grish got it going for us and set the tone for us early on,” Aaron Judge said, via ESPN. “When he goes up there and … sends one to Eutaw Street, it's pretty impressive and gets you going.”

The first time the Yankees did this in 2025 was on March 29 against the Milwaukee Brewers, as Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge hit three home runs on three consecutive pitches. In both cases, the Yankees added a fourth home run later on in the inning. Against the Brewers, it was Austin Wells, and against the Orioles, it was Bellinger. On Tuesday, Grisham, Judge and Rice hit their three home runs in the first five pitches from Gibson.

Each of the three batters in the top third of the Yankees' order on Tuesday has had a torrid start to the 2025 season. It is no surprise that Judge is performing so well, but his batting average still being over .400 is. Very few, if any, expected Grisham and Rice to hit at this level. Grisham came into the season as the fourth outfielder, known for his Gold Glove-caliber defense in center field. The Yankees have held optimism for Rice, and some thought he could be a breakout candidate, but he is definitely turning heads for those who were not monitoring his minor league career.

The Yankees bounced back from a 4-3 loss in Game 1 of the series in emphatic fashion, and they look to take the rubber game on Wednesday with Carlos Carrasco taking the mound against Cade Povich.