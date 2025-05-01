Aaron Judge is off to one of the hottest starts in baseball, ending April as the MLB home run leader with 10 blasts and a blistering .427 batting average. The Yankees captain's latest show of power came Wednesday night at Camden Yards, where he launched a 426-foot two-run homer in the first inning of a 5-4 loss to the Orioles – another key moment in the Yankees' 2025 season.

Judge's first-inning shot came off Baltimore's Cade Povich and rocketed off his bat at 112.1 mph, extending his reputation as one of the game's most feared hitters. With 26 career Camden Yards homers, Judge trails only Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz among visiting players at the hitter-friendly park.

Despite his historic pace, Judge isn't interested in chasing numbers, as he explained to Erik Boland of Newsday Sports.

“I try not to look at it,” Judge told Boland via X, formerly Twitter. “I've got a job to do every time I step up to the plate, no matter if hitting .170 or hitting .300. You try to block out the past and focus on the situation at hand.”

That focus has paid off.

Judge's on-base streak has reached 27 games – the fourth longest of his career – while his 10 homers tie him atop the MLB home run leader board. The Yankees also lead all of baseball in first-inning home runs with 15, much of that thanks to Judge's ability to set the tone early.

The Yankees-Orioles 2025 showdown got heated when benches cleared after a second-base collision, but the real fireworks came from Judge's bat. Even after Baltimore's four-run second inning, Judge responded late with an RBI single in the seventh to nearly spark a comeback.

With 47 career homers against the Orioles, Aaron Judge continues to be their nightmare. If his April is any indication, the Yankees' 2025 season could be something special, and Judge may be writing another MVP-caliber chapter in his Bronx legacy.