After taking care of business against the Boston Red Sox in a 2-1 Wild Card Series win, the New York Yankees seemingly left their offense in the Bronx when they took on the Toronto Blue Jays in the NLDS, losing 10-1 in a game fans would like to soon forget.

After keeping things relatively close early on, with Luis Gil only allowing two runs in 2.2 innings of action, things really fell apart when Luke Weaver came into the game, allowing two hits, a walk, and three total runs without recording a single out before being replaced by Fernando Cruz

His ERA? Infinate.

Asked what happened with Weaver in the game and how the Yankees can feel about him moving forward, skipper Aaron Boone defended his pitcher, noting his stuff wasn't the issue.

“Yeah, again, not a stuff issue,” Boone told reporters. “Obviously, command is usually a strength for Weave, losing the first guy on four pitches there, and then look like a couple of change-ups that just kind of were flat and up and out over the plate that Santander got, and Gimenez with the draw in the infield. So it can click like that, because the stuff is there. We've just got to get him locked in with his delivery.”

After recording his first four career blown saves in 2025 during the regular season, earning a 4-4 record with a 3.62 ERA, Boone called on Weaver to mow down a few Blue Jays and get the offense back at the plate. Instead, he effectively cost New York the game, leading to a series of subsequent pitchers who each allowed runs on the way to a 10-1 loss.

Will Weave pitch again in Game 2? It's hard to say, but after watching Game 1, Boone might want to burn the proverbial tape and enter Game 2 with a fresh perspective.