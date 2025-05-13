The New York Yankees came away with an 11-5 win over the Seattle Mariners to kick off a three-game series at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Monday. However, New York's win also saw third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera suffer a serious lower-body injury in the ninth inning. The 26-year-old Cabrera was trying to reach home base on a sacrifice fly by Aaron Judge, but hurt his left leg in the process.

Cabrera immediately went down and grimaced in pain before being taken off the field in an ambulance.

Despite his painful injury and the uncertainty about his immediate future that comes with it, Cabrera seemingly still had the game — and his team — on his mind.

“Right before he got carted off, he just called me over and said, ‘Hey, did I score?'” Judge said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “So, just kind of shows you what type of guy he is. Something like that happens, and the one thing on his mind for all the pain and everything is, ‘Did I score?'”

For the record, Cabrera scored during that play, the 11th and final score of the contest. Cabrera also went 1-for-4 in the game with a walk drawn.

“He cares for everybody in this room. He loves being a Yankee,” Judge added. “He wears his jersey with pride. This is a tough one, especially a guy that's grinded his whole life and finally got an opportunity to be our everyday guy and been excelling at it.”

With Cabrera very much likely to miss time, the Yankees have to find someone to play and take over the hot corner.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. would have been a candidate to play third base, but he is on the disabled list with a strained oblique injury. DJ LeMahieu is an option for the Yankees at third base, as he makes his way back to action. He is set to be activated from the 10-day disabled list, though the initial expectation was that he'd play second base. In any case, he is someone Yankees manager Aaron Boone can tap to cover third base in the meantime.

So far in the 2025 MLB regular season, the 26-year-old Cabrera is hitting .243/.322/.308 with a home run and 11 RBIs through 34 games and 122 plate appearances.