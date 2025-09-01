Aaron Judge made franchise history that involved Yogi Berra in the New York Yankees' series finale against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday evening.

In the top of the first inning, Judge blasted a solo shot to center field. The ball launched up to 426 feet in the air before landing, getting New York on the board for the first lead of the game.

He ended up making history with that homer. He tied Yogi Berra for fifth place all-time for the most home runs in Yankees history, having 358 and counting.

Judge reflected on achieving the feat after the game, per reporter Chris Kirschner. He called the moment “special,” paying his respect for what Berra brought to the Yankees during his time with the team.

“When you get a chance to tie one of the greatest, if not the greatest, Yankees in homers, it's pretty special. The way Yogi played the game, what he meant to the pinstripes, you know how much it meant being a New York Yankee to him. I feel the same way. I'm honored to wear this jersey. It's pretty cool to be on that list with him,” Judge said.

Career home run No. 358 for Aaron Judge, tying him with Yogi Berra for 5th-most in @Yankees history! pic.twitter.com/5y9diT5I2Z — MLB (@MLB) August 31, 2025

How Aaron Judge, Yankees played against White Sox

Despite Aaron Judge's remarkable feat, it wasn't enough as the Yankees lost 3-2 to the White Sox. As a result, they took three out of four games this weekend against Chicago.

New York had a decent start as they led 2-1 after five innings. However, Chicago fired back with homers in the sixth and eighth frames as they kept the lead from there on.

The Yankees' bullpen did a solid job at keeping the game close when the offense went cold. They conceded five hits after 29 at-bats, including two homers that proved to be damaging to their chances of winning. Luis Gil started on the mound as he lasted 5.1 innings, striking out seven batters while giving up four hits and two runs. Reliving pitcher Tim Hill obtained the loss on his record, falling to 4-4.

New York fell to a 76-61 record on the season, holding the second spot of the AL East Division standings. They are three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the top seed.

The Yankees will prepare for their next series, remaining on the road. They face the Houston Astros as Game 1 will take place on Sept. 2 at 8:10 p.m. ET.