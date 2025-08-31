New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge continues to move up the franchise's record books. Judge has now tied Yankees legend Yogi Berra in home runs with the franchise, per MLB.com. Judge accomplished that feat after hitting his 43rd homer of the season on Sunday.

Judge blasted a moonshot in the top of the first inning, during a game with the lowly Chicago White Sox.

ALL RISE FOR THE JUDGE 🧑‍⚖️ Aaron Judge CRUSHES his 43rd HR of the season!pic.twitter.com/PtS2fJ3IpS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 31, 2025

Judge's homer was a solo shot, that gives him 358 in his career. He is now tied for fifth in Yankees history. Judge is fourth in Major League Baseball this season in home runs. Only Cal Raleigh, Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Schwarber have hit more.

The Yankees are trying to sweep the White Sox on Sunday. New York has won seven games in a row.

Yankees are getting hot once again this season

New York has struggled in the last few months of the season, but things are flowing in the right direction right now. The Bronx Bombers are living up to their name and scoring runs at a rapid pace over this seven-game winning streak.

Judge on the season is hitting .321 heading into Sunday's contest. He is also approaching 100 RBIs for the second consecutive season. New York is pushing the Toronto Blue Jays for first in the American League East. The Yankees are two games behind Toronto, heading into Sunday.

Only Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Lou Gehrig, and Joe DiMaggio have more home runs than Judge in a Yankees uniform. Judge has a chance to move past DiMaggio this season. DiMaggio has 361 home runs on the Yankees home run list, per StatMuse. Judge just now needs three more homers to tie that mark.

Ruth has the franchise home run record, with 659. Mantle is in second with 536, and then Gehrig with 493. Judge would have to stay healthy and keep hitting moonshots at a rapid pace to catch up to those numbers.

New York is 76-60 on the season, heading into Sunday's game with Chicago. The Yankees hope to sweep the four-game series.