The New York Yankees have added insurance in their outfield depth, as they continue their pursuit to re-sign Cody Bellinger.

On Monday, New York reportedly signed a former Oakland Athletics outfielder and first baseman to a contract.

“The Yankees and OF/1B Seth Brown have agreed to a Minor League deal, sources tell @JustBB_Media. Brown, 33, owns a career .226/.292/.419 slash (100 wRC+) over parts of seven MLB seasons, but was limited to just 38 games in 2025 with injury,” Aram Leighton of Just Baseball shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

While a main goal for the Yankees is to get Bellinger put pen to paper for a new contract, they will have Brown in their outfield mix, seemingly as a depth insurance they can stash in the minor leagues.

However, Brown has years of experience in the big leagues and could potentially push for a spot in the Yankees' roster, especially if Bellinger ends up signing somewhere else. Bellinger aside, Brown can also be seen as a reserve in case of an injury in the Yankees' outfield.

The 33-year-old Brown has played for the Athletics in his first seven seasons in MLB. Although he has only slashed .223/.286/.381 with 29 home runs and 99 RBIs while posting an 89 OPS+ in the last three seasons, he had success with the Athletics in the 2021 campaign. That season, Brown turned heads, primarily because of his power at the plate, as he hit 26 home runs and batted .230/.305/.444 to go along with a 117 OPS+ through 150 games and 555 total plate appearances.