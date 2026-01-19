The New York Yankees appear ready to draw a hard line in their pursuit of Cody Bellinger, even if that stance risks losing one of their most productive bats from the 2025 season. Following the lengthy negotiations, the organization has reportedly decided not to run after Bellinger into an escalating free-agent bidding war.

That clarity came Sunday via longtime MLB insider Bob Klapisch, who outlined New York’s position in a social media post while detailing the club’s current offer and mindset.

“Yankees have made an internal decision not to engage in a bidding war for Cody Bellinger if Mets or anyone else swoops in with a blow-away offer. Yankees believe they've made a fair proposal — five years, $160 million, two opt-outs. They're prepared to let Bellinger walk.” Klapisch posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Klapisch’s report adds crucial context to an offseason that initially appeared to favor a reunion. Bellinger opted out of his contract in November, and the Yankees were widely viewed as the frontrunners to bring him back. However, negotiations with agent Scott Boras have stalled over contract length rather than dollars.

New York’s reluctance to escalate is shaped in part by recent history. Last winter, the Yankees watched Juan Soto sign with the Mets after coming up just short of his final asking price. That experience appears to have reinforced a front-office philosophy centered on discipline rather than desperation.

From the Yankees’ perspective, the current offer is already aggressive. The five-year, $160 million proposal represents an increase from earlier discussions and includes multiple opt-outs, a sizable signing bonus, and no deferred money features designed to give Bellinger flexibility if he performs at a high level.

The impasse stems from Boras and Bellinger pushing for a seven-year deal. New York has reportedly balked at that length given Bellinger’s age and the inconsistency that defined his career from 2020 through 2022.

Still, the stakes are massive. Bellinger was a central piece of the Yankees’ 2025 lineup, hitting .272 with 29 home runs, 98 RBI, and an .813 OPS while offering defensive versatility and protection for Aaron Judge. Losing him would leave a noticeable hole in a roster already under scrutiny.

As other big-market teams, including the Mets, remain active, the Yankees are betting that restraint will serve them better than regret. Whether that gamble keeps Bellinger in pinstripes or sends him elsewhere could define how New York’s offseason is ultimately judged.