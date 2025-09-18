The New York Yankees are in a good place to win the AL Wild Card. Currently, they have a two-game lead over the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card standings.

Also, the Yankees are not to be counted out as World Series contenders.

With the stakes high and the season wrapping up, the Yankees need to stay energized. Unfortunately, they will encounter a tight schedule that can jeopardize their ability to rest.

After playing the Minnesota Twins, the Yankees are heading to Baltimore to take on the Orioles in a three-game series. The thing is, the Yankees played against the Twins on Wednesday and have to travel to play the Orioles on Thursday.

The Twins decided to schedule it like that. As a result, many on the Yankees are not happy with that, per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

“Absurd” was how one prominent member of the Yankees described the Twins’ decision to schedule a night game Wednesday, with the team needing to play in Baltimore the following night”, Kuty wrote.

The Yankees' exhaustive travel schedule

Also, the Yankees didn't arrive in Minnesota until past midnight on Monday. This was after they lost 6-4 to the Red Sox on Sunday in Boston.

As a result, Yankees manager Aaron Boone has to make some quick adjustments, including starting Ben Rice as catcher over Austin Wells.

“With us getting in tomorrow morning probably sometime, it’s like, one’s catching,” Boone said. “So, I felt like this one made the most sense (to sit Wells).”

Furthermore, Boone won't let the travel issues affect his team's ability to perform.

“It is what it is,” he said. “Everyone has to deal with it in some way, shape or form, but the bottom line is we have to go out there and perform regardless of what a getaway day looks like