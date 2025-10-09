On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees saw their 2025 MLB season come to an end with a 5-2 home loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. The loss officially wrapped up the ALDS series between the two teams, with the Blue Jays winning 3-1, and drew a slew of mockery from the sports world toward the Yankees in the wake of their latest early playoff exit.

The Blue Jays were playing at the same time as their NHL friends, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and as it so happened, the in-arena scoreboard was keeping tabs on what was going down in the Bronx while the hockey game was going on.

After the game, Maple Leafs star Anthony Stolarz cracked a joke at the Yankees' expense.

“As a Mets fan it was nice to look up and see that score,” said Stolarz, per David Alter of The Hockey News on X, formerly Twitter.

Alter also reported that there were Blue Jays chants ringing from the arena as the game went on.

The Blue Jays will now await the winner of the Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers series to find out who their ALCS opponent will be, with the winner moving on to play in the World Series.

A familiar result for the Yankees

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees' championship drought, which has been in place since the 2009 season, continued on schedule this year, with the team not making it out of the ALDS after getting all the way to the World Series a year ago.

Yankees star Aaron Judge was able to shake off his reputation as a playoff dropper by launching a crucial home run in Game 3 to help New York keep its season alive, but it didn't end up mattering, as the team ultimately fell in front of the home fans in Game 4.

The Yankees now face an offseason with more questions than answers, particularly around manager Aaron Boone, as the fanbase's patience with the losing grows thin. It's certainly possible that the New York clubhouse could look different next season.