The Yankees have officially confirmed Cody Bellinger as their No. 3 hitter, strategically placing him directly behind star slugger Aaron Judge to strengthen the middle of their batting order. After a spectacular spring training, in which Bellinger hit an impressive .465/.511/.791 across 16 exhibition games, the Bronx Bombers are optimistic he will translate this momentum into the regular season.

“Cody Bellinger will bat behind Aaron Judge and be the Yankees’ primary No. 3 hitter, per sources. Batting .465 with a 1.301 OPS this spring, so not exactly a surprise,” via Jon Heyman on X, formerly Twitter.

Bellinger, the former NL MVP, experienced a relatively down year in 2024 with the Chicago Cubs, hitting .266 with just 18 home runs in 130 games. However, the Yankees believe their ballpark will suit Bellinger's left-handed swing perfectly, potentially unlocking his previous power potential. His left-handed bat is a crucial asset for manager Aaron Boone, who has often emphasized lineup balance.

Cody Bellinger looks to fill the Juan Soto void for the Yankees

After losing Juan Soto, who provided Judge substantial protection last season, Bellinger fills a critical gap in New York's lineup. Yankees brass hopes he can significantly contribute offensively, particularly in slugging, as he displayed a notable 50% pull rate and averaged over 92 mph exit velocity during spring training—figures tailor-made for Yankee Stadium’s short right-field porch.

The Yankees' projected lineup against right-handed pitching will now prominently feature Austin Wells, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Paul Goldschmidt, creating a formidable top of the order. Jazz Chisholm also seems likely to fill the fifth spot, further bolstering the team’s offensive depth.

While the Yankees don't anticipate Bellinger replicating Soto's production, they do expect him to adequately protect Judge and deliver consistently in high-leverage situations. His career track record against left-handed pitching—holding a solid 109 wRC+—offers a welcome versatility, particularly important with Giancarlo Stanton sidelined indefinitely. Stanton’s absence amplifies the pressure on Bellinger and other hitters to step up and provide steady offense.

Additionally, with Gerrit Cole missing significant time due to injury, the Yankees' offense faces greater responsibility for carrying the team. The spotlight will now be on players like Bellinger, Judge, and Goldschmidt, along with rising prospects such as Ben Rice, to bolster the run production.

Bellinger’s strong spring certainly helped cement his pivotal role. Though internal confidence in his capability has always been present, his performance made the decision to slot him behind Judge an easy one for the front office and coaching staff alike. Yankees fans now eagerly anticipate how this new lineup construction will play out as they pursue postseason success in 2025.