The New York Yankees were on the brink of elimination when they faced the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 3 of the ALDS Tuesday. After falling behind 0-2 in the best-of-five series, New York mounted a five-run comeback keyed by Aaron Judge’s game-tying three-run home run.

Judge’s heroics helped New York stave off an early playoff exit. The reigning AL MVP also boosted his postseason cred with the clutch homer. And former Yankee Curtis Granderson pushed back on the narrative that Judge shrinks when the lights are brightest.

“The thing is he’s been delivering. Yeah there are some times where he’s not going to get it done every time. But he’s up there in homer ranks for the Yankees historically in the postseason,” Granderson said via Yahoo Sports Daily. “He had ten hits in this postseason so far before that big moment. Now he’s kept that door open. Because their season remains all because of one big swing of the bat from the potential MVP candidate.”

Aaron Judge saves Yankees’ season with Game 3 heroics

The Yankees desperately needed a big moment with their backs against the wall in Game 3. Carlos Rodon got shelled, allowing six runs in 2.1 innings. New York trailed 6-1 in the third when Judge hit an RBI double. Giancarlo Stanton’s sacrifice fly cut the Blue Jays’ lead to three entering the fourth inning.

With runners on first and second in the bottom of the fourth, Judge hammered a 99 mph four-seamer that was way inside. The seven-time All-Star turned on the Louis Varland offering, belting a three-run bomb off the foul pole in left field.

Article Continues Below

AARON JUDGE ANSWERS THE CALL 👏 3-run homer off the pole to tie it up for the Yankees!pic.twitter.com/Yix5EUVTX1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 8, 2025

The homer tied the game 6-6 while swinging momentum in the Yankees’ favor. New York would take the lead on Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s solo shot in the fifth and go on to win 9-6.

While the Yankees Captain has taken heat for coming up small in the postseason, Judge is rewriting the narrative in 2025. He’s batting .500 with a 1.304 OPS in six playoff games so far this season.

His game-tying, three-run blast in Game 3 was his 17th career postseason homer, tying him for 15th all-time and fifth in Yankees history. Judge also now has six home runs when facing elimination, tying him with David Ortiz for the most in postseason history.

The Yankees will send ALWCS hero Cam Schlittler to the mound for Game 4 Wednesday. The Blue Jays will counter with Louis Varland.