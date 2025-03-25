The moment star right fielder Juan Soto signed with the Mets in free agency this offseason, the New York Yankees realized they were facing an uphill battle in their quest to return to the World Series. Since then a spate of injuries has decimated the Yankees’ rotation and significantly weakened the team.

Although New York added several key contributors this offseason, the extent of the injury epidemic has greatly impacted the team’s outlook for the 2025 season.

Last year the Yankees’ won the AL East, going 94-68 – the third-best record in baseball. This season could look quite different as one MLB insider’s bold prediction for 2025 offers little hope for Yankees fans.

“Without Cole for the season and minus Gil for several months, it could be 2023 all over again: That Yankees team finished just 82-80 and was outscored. Let's go two wins worse and the Yankees finish 80-82 for their first losing season since 1992,” David Schoenfield of ESPN wrote.

The Yankees need even more out of reigning MVP Aaron Judge in 2025

The depressing outlook highlights the remarkable success the organization has enjoyed over the last 33 years. Since the Yankees last endured a losing season, the team has reached the playoffs 24 times, making eight World Series appearances and winning five championships.

But Schoenfield’s prediction harkens back to a dark period for New York in the 1980s and early 90s. It would be quite a reversal of fortune for the Yankees. Although the Texas Rangers experienced a similar collapse last season. After winning the title in 2023, the Rangers went 78-84 the following year, missing the playoffs.

Things have been bleak for the Yankees this spring. Staff ace Gerrit Cole was lost for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Promising starter Luis Gil will miss several months with a high-grade lat strain. Dependable mid rotation pitcher Clarke Schmidt is dealing with a shoulder injury that will sideline him at the start of the season. And Giancarlo Stanton is out with two bad elbows and no timeline for his return.

Despite the significant losses, reigning MVP Aaron Judge is confident in the team’s ability to overcome adversity. On the bright side, the injuries will give some of the Yankees’ younger players a chance to step up and become difference makers. Left fielder Jasson Dominguez, first baseman/DH Ben Rice and starting pitcher Will Warren will all be relied on as New York weathers the storm.

Additionally, the Yankees landed Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt this offseason. The two former MVPs are capable of high-level offensive and defensive contributions. And free agent addition Max Fried will be leaned on as the team's new ace. At any rate, New York’s defense should improve as the three newcomers have eight Gold Gloves between them.