Ryan Weathers is slowly acclimatizing himself with the New York Yankees after the team acquired him from a trade with the Miami Marlins last month. Fortunately for him, the Yankees are not lacking in seasoned leaders.

The Yankees received Weathers in exchange for Dillon Lewis, Brendan Jones, Dylan Jasso, and Juan Matheus. The deal sent a clear message that New York is doubling down on pitching, and the squad sees something special in Weathers.

The 26-year-old left-hander said he is being a sponge in spring training, absorbing any bit of wisdom he can get from Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, and Gerrit Cole.

“There's so much knowledge between those three. They've been in this league for almost 10 years. I've been in it for three, and that's another seven years (from them) of doing this every single year. At the level they've been doing it, there's just a lot that I can pick from them,” said Weathers in a video posted by SNY.

He mentioned that Fried and Rodon have been especially helpful since they are also left-handed.

Article Continues Below

“Fried's really helping me with my breaking ball right now, and it's getting closer and closer. He's just helping me pour confidence into that pitch,” added Weathers, who will suit up for his third team after also playing for the San Diego Padres from 2020 to 2023.

"There's so much knowledge between those three… especially Fried and Rodón being lefties, Fried's really helping me with my breaking ball right now" @NikiLattarulo asks Ryan Weathers what he can learn from Max Fried, Carlos Rodón and Gerrit Cole: pic.twitter.com/CrRo5jPivp — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) February 15, 2026

He spent three years with the Marlins, tallying a 2-2 record, a 3.99 ERA, and 37 strikeouts last season. He was limited to just eight games due to a forearm injury and a back injury.

Now with the Yankees, Weathers will try to build on the legacy of his father, David Weathers, who once also donned the pinstripes as a pitcher, winning a World Series title in 1996.