Following a thrilling Game 3 where the Cleveland Guardians staged a dramatic comeback to get back into the ALCS, Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees have little time to regroup, with less than 24 hours to reset their focus for the next matchup.

“A loss is a loss, whether it’s a clean one or we lost 3-1 or like this,” said the Yankees outfielder in a post-game interview. “This one obviously stings a bit more, but at the end of the day, an ‘L’ is an ‘L’ by one, two, eight, whatever. Tomorrow is a new day. We got to get it done.”

Almost but not quite for the New York Yankees

It wasn’t quite a 3-0 series lead, but it was nearly as decisive. Luke Weaver had Lane Thomas down 0-2 with two outs in the ninth and the Yankees up by two runs. Adding to the drama, the Yankees had just turned the game around in the previous inning with back-to-back homers from Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, both off one of the league’s top closers, Emmanuel Clase.

Weaver allowed a two-run homer to Jhonkensy Noel after giving up a full-count double to Lane Thomas, tying the game.

In extra innings, the Yankees failed to capitalize in the top of the 10th. Manager Aaron Boone called on Clay Holmes for the bottom half, bringing in a reliever who had logged 14 2/3 consecutive scoreless postseason innings. Only the legendary Mariano Rivera had a longer streak, with 16 scoreless innings to his name.

Holmes' scoreless streak ended at 15 1/3 innings when he left a sinker up in the zone, allowing David Fry to smash a walk-off two-run homer. The Guardians now trail 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. The Yankees, having come so close to a potential sweep, must quickly regroup after the crushing defeat.

To make matters worse for Yankees fans, this collapse happened on the 20th anniversary of the infamous moment when Dave Roberts’ stolen base sparked the Red Sox's historic comeback from a 3-0 deficit in the ALCS, ending the “Curse of the Bambino” and delivering Boston's first championship since 1918.

Untested pitchers for Game 4 of the American League Championship Series

Both managers face a tough task in planning their bullpens for Game 4, as both starting pitchers will be making their postseason debuts.

The Yankees will turn to rookie Luis Gil for Game 4, despite his command struggles and not starting since September 28. On the other side, the Guardians will send Gavin Williams to the mound, who hasn’t pitched since September 22.

Managing the bullpen will be crucial, especially with the uncertainty surrounding two relatively untested arms in a high-stakes game.

One edge for Cleveland is their top bullpen arms are well-rested after light workloads in Thursday’s game, while Yankees relievers Tommy Kahnle and Luke Weaver logged significant pitches. Clay Holmes, meanwhile, faces the challenge of rebounding from his crushing performance.

With both closers, Clase and Weaver, having been exposed, both teams may have to rely heavily on fatigued bullpens moving forward. This situation increases the likelihood of unforeseen outcomes in a series where the Yankees were frustratingly close to taking a commanding 3-0 lead.