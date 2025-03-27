The New York Yankees suffered an alarming number of injuries this spring. And while the pitching staff bore the brunt of the damage, position players did not escape unscathed. Giancarlo Stanton is dealing with injuries to both elbows and opened the season on the IL. There’s still no timeline for the veteran slugger’s return to the lineup.

While Stanton’s absence hurts New York, his replacement is drawing praise for his growth this offseason – both figuratively and literally. Ben Rice hit the weights, changing his body after a disappointing MLB debut last year. And his hard work has led to more power at the plate, giving the Yankees high hopes for a breakout season.

Although the team feels good about Rice, The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner is really optimistic about the Yankees’ prospect. In an Opening Day bold predictions piece, Kirschner wrote, “With added muscle over the offseason, Ben Rice, the projected fill-in at designated hitter in place of Giancarlo Stanton, will hit at least 30 home runs and be in contention for making the American League All-Star Game.”

Is Ben Rice on the verge of a breakout with the Yankees?

That is indeed a bold prediction. And The Athletic acknowledged as much, giving it three fire emojis – the highest “boldness level” rating.

While Kirschner’s prediction might be a bit extreme, Rice could be on the verge of a breakout season. His call-up to the majors last year was underwhelming as he slashed .171/.264/.349 with seven home runs and 23 RBI in 50 games for the Yankees. But Rice had success in the minors. In 2023 he was named New York’s Hitting Prospect of the Year by MLB.com. That same season he won minor league Position Player of the Year for the Yankees.

This spring he demonstrated his newfound power, blasting five home runs and slugging .516 in 20 Grapefruit League games. And his left-handed swing is tailor-made for Yankee Stadium’s short porch in right field.

Rice should get plenty of opportunity to play with Stanton out indefinitely. And even after the veteran returns to the lineup, Rice’s positional versatility will keep him on the field as he can spell Paul Goldschmidt at first base and Austin Wells behind the plate.

Rice took Juan Soto’s No. 22 after the right fielder left the Yankees for the New York Mets this offseason. Perhaps the new number leads to more success at the Big League level.