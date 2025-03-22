When will Giancarlo Stanton return from injury? The outfielder/designated hitter, who is dealing with elbow injuries, has no officially injury timeline. According to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, the slugger has yet to participate in baseball activities, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

“It's still anyone's guess when Giancarlo Stanton will pick up a bat again. No baseball activities, just treatment, Brian Cashman said,” Hoch wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It has been a difficult spring for the Yankees. Gerrit Cole is expected to miss the season due to Tommy John surgery. The team has other injury concerns to monitor as well in addition to Cole and Stanton.

Stanton is still expected to return at some point this season, but as mentioned, an official timeline has yet to be revealed. He is dealing with concerns in both of his elbows, which adds to the uncertainty of the situation. If he was only battling one elbow injury, perhaps the timeline would be more clear.

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton dealing with injuries

The 35-year-old has been limited due to injury concerns in recent seasons. He has not played in more than 115 games since the 2021 campaign, when he appeared in 139 contests. Stanton has struggled for the most part while on the field over the past couple of years as well. With that being said, his power potential remains intriguing.

For example, despite only playing in 114 games in 2024, Stanton still crushed 27 home runs. His .773 OPS was nothing to write home about, but Stanton still made an impact while on the field with his home run prowess.

The Yankees will miss Giancarlo Stanton's long-ball ability during his injury absence. New York is certainly hoping to receive a clear injury timeline sooner rather than later.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Stanton's injury status as they are made available.