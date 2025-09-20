Jazz Chisholm Jr. was doing pretty well in life while playing for the Miami Marlins. He earned his first career All-Star selection in 2022, became the first Bahamian-born athlete to be featured on the cover of a sports video game (MLB The Show 2023) and helped the Miami Marlins make the playoffs in a 162-game campaign for the first time in 20 years. Chisholm was making an impact in South Florida, but he has blossomed into an undeniable game-changer with the New York Yankees.

The 27-year-old infielder became the third player in franchise history to record 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a single campaign, entrenching himself in Pinstripes lore in his first full season in The Bronx. There is overwhelming pressure that comes with representing this team and city, but Chisholm relishes the frenzied atmosphere. He is flourishing with the Yankees and has no desire to play anywhere else.

“I don’t want to leave New York,” Chisholm said, per The Athletic's Chris Kirschner. “If you’ve ever played here, you would never want to leave. It just depends on if they want me. That’s the difference. Do they want a 40-40 player? You tell me.”

The man makes a compelling case.

Article Continues Below

What Jazz Chisholm Jr. has done for Yankees

When factoring in his 168-game tenure with the Yankees, which dates back to the second half of the 2024 season, Chisholm is slashing .251/.330/.489/.819 with 41 homers and 100 RBIs. Longtime general manager Brian Cashman cannot overlook those overall impressive numbers, but there will be some tough decisions to make in the near future.

Cody Bellinger looks right at home himself and has been a valuable component of one of baseball's top offenses. He can become a free agent this offseason. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has one more year of arbitration left before he can enter the open market for the first time. Financial compromises are not historically associated with this organization, but this is a different era. There is no guarantee that ownership commits to retaining both of these sluggers.

It is also hard to turn down a productive hitter who loves putting on the Yankees uniform as much as Chisholm clearly does. He can ingratiate himself with the club and fan base even more by enjoying a terrific postseason. While not always the case, October heroics can be the secret to a long and lucrative sports marriage in The Big Apple.