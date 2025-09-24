The New York Yankees were reeling in early August, looking like a team that did not even belong in the playoffs. Now, they are officially October-bound and in contention for another American League East crown after earning a 3-2 comeback victory versus the Chicago White Sox. Jose Caballero, one of the team's trade deadline acquisitions, officially booked the club's trip to the postseason with a walk-off single in Yankee Stadium.

Former Gold Glover Michael A. Taylor curiously did not attempt to dive for the ball, possibly misreading the situation, and Aaron Judge crossed home plate, via the Talkin' Yanks X account.

Before Caballero's heroics, the White Sox entered the bottom of the ninth inning with a 2-1 lead. Anthony Volpe and Austin Wells recorded back-to-back singles to start things off, but a Trent Grisham double play halted New York's momentum. Madness then ensued.

With the tying run 90-feet away, Chicago decided to intentionally walk Judge and put the go-ahead run on base. A wild pitch by left-hander Brandon Eisert sent Volpe home. Cody Bellinger walked, setting the stage for Caballero. The 29-year-old utility man, who came into the game as a defensive replacement to begin the inning, put together an incredibly gritty at-bat. He emerged victorious from a nine-pitch battle, and so did the Yankees.

The Yankees believe they have found the right formula

Momentum and champagne are flowing through the clubhouse, as New York (89-68) pulls within one game of the Toronto Blue Jays for the divisional lead. There are still questions regarding this squad's ability to play situational baseball when it matters most, but this resilient win could give the Yankees additional confidence.

Yes, it should not usually require a wild comeback to beat the worst team in the AL, but New York needs to get in the warrior's mindset before the playoffs commence. Perhaps this can be seen as practice for the true adversity that awaits.

Besides the crucial boost this victory gives the Yankees in the AL East race, it also further solidifies Jose Caballero as an important member of this club.

The 2017 seventh-round draft pick made a costly error against the Miami Marlins in his Yankees debut on Aug. 1, contributing to what was possibly the worst loss of the campaign. He picked himself up and has since provided New York with key production, slashing .274/.372/.479/.852 with three home runs, six doubles and 14 stolen bases in 36 games with the team.

Caballero is the type of player the Yankees were missing last year. He could be mighty important this postseason.