The New York Yankees landed Jazz Chisholm Jr. in a deal with the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline last season. With a hole at third base, the Yankees asked Chisholm to take on the position for the first time in his career, in the middle of a division race and, ultimately, a World Series run.

Chisholm held his own, all things considered. But this season he’ll return to second base, where he played the first three years of his career, including during his lone All-Star season in 2022.

The sixth-year veteran was asked about moving back to second base after his three-month stint at third in 2024. “We all know I’m going for the Gold Glove, man, that’s the only way I know how to go. There’s only one way I aim and it’s at the top. So for me it means Gold Glove, Silver Slugger, do it all. Might win an MVP,” Chisholm told Chris Young via MLB Network on X.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is embracing his new old position

Chisholm has been dropping some bold claims during spring training, previously boasting that he and Anthony Volpe could form the “best shortstop-second baseman” duo in the league and suggesting that they'd turn the most double plays in baseball as well.

Chisholm and Volpe have formed a bond during spring training, which manager Aaron Boone hopes carries over into the regular season and leads to improved team defense. While New York reached the Fall Classic in 2024 thanks to the lethal combo of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, this year’s squad will rely on a group effort.

When the Yankees traded for Chisholm last season, GM Brian Cashman wanted him to play second for the team. However, Gleyber Torres reportedly refused to change his position. And New York’s defense suffered.

Now it appears the middle infield is vastly improved. But the team still has a hole at third. DJ LeMahieu was favored to win the position but after his injury, there’s a battle for third between Oswaldo Peraza and Oswald Cabrera.

Of course, the Yankees could ultimately decide to pull the trigger on the much discussed Nolan Arenado trade. The Cardinals are motivated to move the Gold Glover and Arenado would presumably waive his no-trade clause to reunite with former teammate Paul Goldschmidt in New York. But the Yankees have remained hesitant.

Realistically, a deal for Arenado could drag out into the regular season. Perhaps if Peraza and Cabrera fail to impress and LeMahieu suffers a setback, the Yankees will go through with the trade. Until then, New York appears comfortable going to war with the guys they have.