The New York Yankees entered Game 5 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians one win away from their first trip to the World Series since 2009. New York was trailing 2-0 in the sixth inning when Giancarlo Stanton launched a two-run home run to left center. Stanton’s 446-foot blast evened the score and the game would remain tied until extra innings, when Juan Soto went to work.

Soto stepped to the plate in the top of the 10th inning with two on and two out and hit a clutch three-run home run to put the Yankees on top 5-2, per Clutchpoints on X.

The Yankees’ All-Star right fielder fouled off four pitches from Guardians’ reliever Hunter Gaddis before smoking a 95 mph fastball 402 feet to center field. New York’s dugout erupted as Soto celebrated his incredible homer, while Cleveland fans looked on in disbelief.

Expand Tweet

Soto and Stanton have provided plenty of fireworks during the ALCS. Stanton’s sixth inning shot was his fifth home run of the postseason and his fourth against the Guardians. Soto meanwhile has three long balls of his own in the Championship Series along with six RBI. After going 3-5 in Game 5, Soto is slashing .333/.439/.667 in nine playoff games.

Juan Soto delivered for the Yankees in the ALCS

The Guardians were unable to answer in the bottom of the 10th as New York’s closer Luke Weaver shut the door on Cleveland. The Yankees took Game 5 by a score of 5-2 and won the American League Pennant. Soto’s epic game-winning blast sent New York to the World Series where they will face the winner of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets.

The Yankees landed Soto in a blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres prior to the 2024 season. The former batting champ had an MVP-caliber season for the Yankees, producing a .989 OPS, an OPS+ of 178 and 7.9 bWAR in 157 games. The presumptive AL MVP Aaron Judge called Soto the “greatest hitter” in baseball.

The soon-to-be 26 year old will hit free agency after this season and his incredible performance in pinstripes has unquestionably made him a ridiculous amount of cash. Soto is expected to ink a $600 million deal in free agency. And that number could go up if he continues his heroics for the Yankees in the World Series.

New York’s power trio of Soto, Stanton and Judge dominated in the ALCS. The three Yankees stars combined for nine home runs and 19 RBI in five games against the Guardians. The heart of New York’s order will look to keep it going against the winner of the NLCS when the World Series begins on Friday.