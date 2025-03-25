Jerry Seinfeld has one question for his longtime friend Larry David, and it’s not a joke setup. “I don’t understand your life as a Yankee fan,” he told David during a car ride. “That if you don’t win the World Series, you fail. And if you do win the World Series, that meets your expectation,” per SI. He let it linger, then hit the punchline: “What kind of life is that!” Even David couldn’t help but laugh.

For Seinfeld and his fellow Mets loyalists, being a fan is about the ride, not just the result. While Yankees fandom often revolves around titles or bust, Mets fandom thrives on the chaos, the color, and the characters. “We like people that entertain you,” Seinfeld said. “And hopefully go about their business as well.”

Seinfeld, Cohen, and the comedy of Mets devotion

The Mets have long drawn a peculiar tribe: comedians. John Oliver, Kevin James, Jimmy Kimmel, Ray Romano, Chris Rock and many more all wear their orange-and-blue hearts on their sleeves. The connection runs deeper than city allegiance. “Comedians are attracted to well-drawn, outsized personalities,” Seinfeld explained. The Yankees? “Depressing navy.” The Mets? Electric orange and blue.

From the bumbling glory of “Marvelous Marv” Throneberry in the 60s to the high-octane optimism of today’s lineup, the Mets have always felt more like performance art than corporate powerhouse. It's no surprise then that Seinfeld still remembers exactly where he sat during Game 6 in 1986, stunned into silence after the miracle finish.

These days, his passion remains undimmed. He watches or attends every game. He admires Steve Cohen’s ownership and the deep, dynamic roster. “That guy surrounded in that lineup is a thing of beauty,” he says, eyes already locked on Juan Soto’s potential. Cohen, a fan at heart, reflects what Mets supporters have always craved: belief, no matter how irrational.

A friend recently asked Jerry Seinfeld how 2025 could ever match the magic of 2024. His reply was simple: just be grateful you have something you love. For Mets fans, that’s enough. Winning is sweet, but dreaming? That’s the real tradition.