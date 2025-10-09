On Wednesday evening, the New York Yankees' 2025 season came to an end with a home loss at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 5-2, ending their season with a 3-1 loss in the ALDS. It was another disappointing playoff result for the Yankees, who seem to always experience regular season success and find themselves in the postseason, only to let down their fans when they get there.

It was a strong series from Aaron Judge, who hit a massive home run in Game 3 to help get the Yankees their first and only win of the matchup, helping him shake off some of the previous demons that have haunted him around this time of year.

After the Game 4 loss, Judge got 100% real on his desire to keep competing despite the setback.

“I want to get back out there right now, wish Spring Training was in a couple weeks,” said Judge, per Yankees Videos on X, formerly Twitter.

Judge has always been known as a fiery competitor, so it's no surprise to see that he is itching to get back on the field in the wake of the Yankees' latest playoff letdown.

Another playoff loss for the Yankees

The New York Yankees were the lower seed in this matchup against the Blue Jays, so it's not as though losing to them was some shocking result.

Still, for a fanbase that for so long was used to winning a championship or three every so often, the World Series drought is now in year 16 and counting.

Judge remains one of the best players in the sport today, as evidenced by the home run he hit in Game 3, on a pitch that seemed nearly impossible to make contact with, let alone launch into the seats, at first glance.

However, until the Yankees collectively can find a way to be the best version of themselves in October, similar results to the one they suffered this year are likely to follow.

The Yankees will now be forced to watch as the Blue Jays advance and face either the Detroit Tigers or Seattle Mariners in the next round.