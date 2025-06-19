The New York Yankees cannot catch a break right now. After being swept by their rival Boston Red Sox, over the weekend, the Yankees are currently in the midst of getting swept by the Los Angeles Angels in a four-game series. Losing seven straight games would be unheard of for this historic franchise. The offense has been terrible while the pitching continues to deal with injuries. On Thursday, the Yankees placed a right-handed reliever on the IL and called up a young reliever from the minor leagues.

Yerry de los Santos is a 27-year-old pitcher who has spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates. In his first season in New York, the right-hander has a 1.80 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 20 innings pitched. He adds a 1.70 WHIP and a 0.5 WAR. The issue is walks, as he has 12 this season and only a 1.1 K/BB ratio. When he recovers, focusing on limiting the walks can turn de los Santos into a really good reliever.

Article Continues Below

Jayvien Sandridge is being called up as the corresponding move. The southpaw will make his major league debut when he appears. Sandridge was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles and has even played for the San Diego Padres' farm system prior to the Yankees. This season in Triple-A, the southpaw has a 1.29 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 13 strikeouts in 7.0 innings. He dominated in his six appearances, and he also earned two saves. He has a chance to be a valuable reliever for the Yankees during this difficult stretch. The good news is that right-hander Luke Weaver is close to returning.

New York is hoping to get back on the right track as soon as possible. The AL East Division is still theirs to lose, but the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox are catching up. The Red Sox shocked the baseball world with the Rafael Devers trade to the San Francisco Giants, and it won't be long until another team in the AL East makes a blockbuster move to change the course of the season.