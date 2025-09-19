The New York Yankees have enjoyed a successful stretch of play over the past few weeks, and starting pitcher Max Fried has been vital to the effort. Following Fried’s latest showing in Thursday’s 7-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles, he sported a shirt that fans will surely appreciate.

Fried was pictured wearing a shirt that honored former Yankees starter and Hall of Famer CC Sabathia after the win. The navy shirt with white lettering read “Sabathia 52.”

Sabathia was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in July. He played 19 years and spent the majority of his career in New York. He helped the Yankees win the World Series in his first year with the club in 2009, and became a clubhouse staple until he retired following the 2019 campaign.

Fried posted seven scoreless innings and struck out 13 batters in the process. He earned his major league-leading 18th victory. The 31-year-old has been largely successful during his first season in the Bronx, and he may be beginning to lock in at the right time.

Despite a slump earlier this summer that saw him post a 6.80 ERA across an eight-start stretch, Fried has earned a 1.60 ERA over his last six appearances.

“I think anytime you go through a rough patch, if you learn from it and you’re able to make an adjustment, there’s a bright side to it,” Fried told the New York Post. “Obviously, I wish I didn’t go through it. Not ideal, you want to go out there and win games, not put the team in a hole or give up leads. Wish I could have learned the lesson a little differently, but it’s always about making an adjustment.”

The Yankees are 86-67 on the season. They own the American League’s top Wild Card spot and are three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East standings.