When the New York Yankees announced they would be allowing beards on their players after decades of a rule banning them, the baseball world was in shock. While the Yankees will have rules about the beard length, it still marks a change in tradition for the historic team which garnered the attention of MLB insider Jon Heyman.

The baseball columnist would explain why it's a “great decision” that New York got rid of the rule, though he was shocked to hear it took “basically an investigation” to come to the decision. He would hone in on the fact that the team should be known for their 27 world championships rather than the beard policy.

“Hey, the Yankees made a great decision, getting rid of that no-beards rule. Good for them, good for Hal Steinbrenner,” Heyman said. “I'm not sure why it took so long, I'm not sure why they had it conducted, basically an investigation to figure this out. It sounded like they were talking to current players, and former players, for months, even years. I mean, I think everybody knew this wasn't a good rule. I can't imagine any player telling them that this is a good rule. See, when we talk to the players, but great move by the Yankees.”

“I mean, they're calling card is not this dumb rule, it's the fact they've won 27 World Series championships. That's it,” Heyman continued. “Don't detract from it by having dumb rules and saying, ‘Oh, we're different, we're better,' whatever, you're better because you have 27 World Series titles, that's what makes you better not a rule that inhibits players individuality, made no sense. Glad it's gone.”

The Yankees' new policy change shocked the baseball world

As some people in the organization such as Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke about the new policy change, there is no doubt that this was a decision that was in the making for some time. In the original statement released by Hal Steinbrenner, he would say he spoke to “a large number of former and current” members of the ball club which led to his decision in “amending our expectations” on the topic of facial hair.

“In recent weeks I have spoken to a large number of former and current Yankees – spanning several eras – to elicit their perspectives on our longstanding facial hair and grooming policy, and I appreciate their earnest and varied feedback. These most recent conversations are an extension of ongoing internal dialogue that dates back several years,” Steinbrenner said.

“Ultimately the final decision rests with me, and after great consideration, we will be amending our expectations to allow our players and uniformed personnel to have well-groomed beards moving forward,” Steinbrenner continued. “It is the appropriate time to move beyond the familiar comfort of our former policy.”

At any rate, the Yankees will focus on baseball as Spring Training is underway with the team having major championship aspirations.