The New York Yankees have changed a longstanding policy. Since 1976, players in pinstripes have not been allowed to have a beard or long hair. On Friday, that changed as Managing General Partner Hal Steinbrenner announced that well-kept beards would be allowed. While the Yankees have changed their facial hair policy to allow beards, they will still not allow long hair.

“Hal Steinbrenner said the club’s hair policy — no hair grown below the collar — will remain unchanged,” Jorge Castillo of ESPN reported.

The beard policy has often been a conversation around the Yankees for years and it continued this offseason. When they traded for Brewers closer Devin Williams, fans wondered what he would do with his facial hair. After he shaved, his baby face had fans stunned and necessitated a response from Williams.

Meanwhile, Gleyber Torres signed a free-agent contract with the Detroit Tigers after seven years with the Yankees. He immediately started growing a beard and unveiled it at spring training.

At Tigers spring training, reporters told Torres the news about the Yankees' facial hair policy. Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reported, “Ex-Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres (who has a beard with the Tigers): ‘It's kind of surprising to me, but I think it's fine because I know many guys there want to get some beards.'”

The Yankees' history with the hair and beard policy

The beard policy has always been the more talked about policy around the Yankees. From players like Gleyber Torres and Aroldis Chapman growing their beards after leaving to Gerrit Cole and Williams shaving when they get to The Bronx, it's always a story. However, the long hair policy is less talked about because it is a less popular style among current players.

But when the Yankees signed Johnny Damon from the Red Sox in 2006, the long hair policy was a topic of conversation. He had hair well below the collar during his time with the Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, and Sox. But when he walked onto the field as a Yankee, his hair and beard were gone.

The policy change is not a free-for-all, however. The announcement indicated that the Yankees will enforce well-maintained beards for the season. Brian Cashman said that they will not look like “Duck Dynasty” out on the field. While the razor industry in the greater Bronx took a hit Friday, barber shops across New York City can rejoice.