While many expected the New York Yankees to be more active this offseason, the team has elected to run it back with the majority of last year's roster. While resigning outfielder Cody Bellinger was the team's biggest piece of business this winter, another move could have major implications. The Yankees traded four prospects, headlined by outfielder Dillon Lewis, to the Miami Marlins for young starter Ryan Weathers. Now, ahead of his first season in the Bronx, Weathers revealed how he plans to reach the next level this upcoming season in an interview with Foul Territory, who shared his remarks via X, formerly Twitter.

"Getting my four-seam fastball to the outer lane against righties, which is huge for my arsenal to establish the away lane." Ryan Weathers reveals how he's working to improve his stuff ahead of his first season in pinstripes. pic.twitter.com/q1pz7FsxDq — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 6, 2026

“Getting my four-seam fastball to the outer lane against righties, which is huge for my arsenal to establish the away lane,” Weathers stated during Friday's interview.

Weathers is expected to join a rotation that will be led by last offseason's big free agent pickup, lefty Max Fried. While the Yankees expect the trio of Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, and Clarke Schmidt to be back at some point this season, it will be up to Fried, Weathers, and a few others to hold down the fort for the season's first couple of months. Can these tweaks to his repertoire, along with the guidance of New York pitching coach Matt Blake, help Weathers reach the next level he's aiming to hit in 2026?

Yankees' pitching staff looks to lead march back to postseason in 2026

The focus on improving his fastball is one of a few possible tweaks that Blake is working on with Weathers. The Yankees looked to add more swing and miss to their pitching staff this offseason. While Weathers hasn't showcased that ability in the past (he's never had a K per 9 over 10, for example), working with Blake and New York's staff could change that.

In any case, the most important thing Weathers can do for the Yankees is stay healthy. In addition to missing the trio of Cole, Rodon, and Schmidt, fellow starters Luis Gil and Fried have missed time with injuries in the past. Weathers only made eight starts last year with the Marlins because of a couple of different ailments. Can he stay on the field and deliver a breakthrough season this summer? If so, this could be another deal in favor of the Bronx Bombers.