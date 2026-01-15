The New York Yankees continue reshaping their roster ahead of the 2026 season, and the clubhouse received an immediate lift following the arrival of left-hander Ryan Weathers. While the move addresses rotation depth amid a wave of injuries, Weathers’ first public comments touched on something deeper—the leadership standard set by Yankees captain Aaron Judge.

New York acquired Weathers earlier this week as injuries reshaped the pitching staff. Transitioning from the Miami Marlins, the southpaw quickly found himself sharing a clubhouse with Judge, the face of the franchise and one of the most respected leaders in the sport.

SNY Yankees Videos shared a clip on X (formerly known as Twitter) featuring Weathers reflecting on the three-time AL MVP after years of facing him as an opponent. In the video, Weathers explained that Judge’s influence extends far beyond production on the field.

“Seeing him from across the other dugout, I see a leader, an MVP player.”

Ryan Weathers heaps praise on Aaron Judge: "Seeing him from across the other dugout, I see a leader, an MVP player" pic.twitter.com/EgEm6pxbRa — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) January 15, 2026

He expanded on that thought while discussing what the slugger's role represents within the organization and across Major League Baseball.

“Not many people get dubbed captain of the New York Yankees. That’s a huge honor for him.”

The timing of the comments is notable. With multiple starters sidelined, the southpaw is expected to play a meaningful role early in the season. His arrival also carries personal significance, as his father, David Weathers, pitched for the Yankees during their 1996 championship run, creating a rare father-son connection within the franchise.

The leadership of Judge has become a stabilizing force in the Bronx amid roster turnover and injury setbacks, with even opposing players recognizing his commanding presence and reinforcing why the captaincy remains central to the Yankees’ clubhouse culture.

For the 26-year-old reliever, donning the Pinstripes represents both opportunity and responsibility. He steps into a rotation searching for innings and consistency while entering a clubhouse led by one of baseball’s most respected figures.