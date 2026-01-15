The New York Yankees pulled off a trade for Ryan Weathers after dealing away four prospects to the Miami Marlins. It's a move that gives the club a new left-handed pitcher who should join the starting rotation at the beginning of the 2026 season. On Thursday, Weathers finally spoke about the deal and revealed how excited he is to be in New York.

During a guest appearance on SNY Yankees Videos, the 26-year-old hurler exclaimed his excitement to be in New York. Weathers admitted he was shocked by the initial news, as he learned about the trade upon getting out of the sauna. He also claimed he never thought he would have the opportunity to play for the franchise in his career.

“Pure in shock, I couldn't believe that the New York Yankees were a team that I could ever have a chance to play for,” said Weathers. “I'm really excited.”

Ryan Weathers had just finished up in the sauna when he found out he'd been traded to the Yankees: "Pure in shock, I couldn't believe that the New York Yankees were a team that I could ever have a chance to play for – I'm really excited" pic.twitter.com/EoVrE6HWD8 — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) January 15, 2026

Reports indicate that the Yankees want Ryan Weathers to utilize his 2-seam fastball more often next season, according to Jack Curry of the YES Network. New Work wants that 2-seamer to open up more opportunities for his 4-seam fastball.

“Ryan Weathers said he was shocked when he learned that the Yankees had acquired him. It’s very early, but the Yankees spoke to him about [the] possibility of using his 2-seamer more to open up spots for his 4-seamer. He threw his sinker 4% in 2025 and 12.5% in 2024.”

Weathers will be entering his sixth season in MLB. He made his major league debut in 2021 with the San Diego Padres and was originally dealt to the Marlins in the middle of the 2023 campaign. He now joins the Yankees with a career 4.93 ERA and 1.384 WHIP while recording 235 strikeouts through 281.0 innings pitched.