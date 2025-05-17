The New York Yankees' pitching staff, especially their bullpen, is experiencing setbacks. Though the Yankees will have added relief in their upcoming series against the Mets, another setback besets them.

On Saturday, Yankee manager Aaron Boone officially announced that right-hander Jake Cousins will be out due to pec discomfort, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Cousin threw during a live batting practice session before his arm gave out. He will be out for the next 4-5 days.

Cousin has been in the league since 2021. He has pitched for the Nationals, Brewers, and Astros before signing with the Yankees in 2023. He has a career record of 5-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 125 strikeouts.

Cousin uses the slider to get hitters out and prevent runs from being scored. He is an integral part of the bullpen, but has battled some issues with pitch control.

On March 27, New York placed Cousins on the 60-day injured list due to a strain in his right forearm. Despite the team's injuries, the Yankees are first in the AL East. They are 26-18 and leading the Red Sox by five games.

As for Cousins, he is the latest casualty of an already vulnerable pitching staff.

The delicate state of the Yankees' rotation

Despite their solid start to the season, the Bronx Bombers' pitching is hobbled by injuries. Only two months into the season, various starters and relievers have been relegated to the injured list.

Starter Gerrit Cole will be out for the season to undergo Tommy John surgery. Fellow ace Luis Gil will be out for three months due to a lat strain, a problem that began to manifest during spring training.

Other injured pitchers include Marcus Stroman (knee inflammation), Scott Effros (hamstring strain), JT Brubaker (fractured ribs), Clayton Beeter (right shoulder impingement), and Jonathan Loaisiga (torn UCL).

For all their talent, the Yankees have multiple voids on the mound.